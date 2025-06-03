Daughtry And Seether Announce Co-Headlining Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Post-grunge veterans Seether and Daughtry are teaming up with Live Nation for a co-headlining U.S. tour in 2025.

The 24-city tour is scheduled to officially get underway on October 1 at The Dome in Virginia Beach, hitting markets such as Atlanta, Dallas, and Boston before wrapping at the War Memorial Auditorium in Fort Lauderdale on November 15.

Daughtry is touring in support of their Shock to the System (Part One) EP, which dropped in September 2024, as well as their latest single, “The Day I Die,” released in April.

Seether is supporting their ninth studio album, The Surface Seems So Far, which was released in September 2024, and has just wrapped a solo headlining run this spring.

Additionally, Las Vegas musician Kami Kehoe has signed on as support for most dates.

Tickets go on sale starting Tuesday, June 3 at 10 a.m. ET, with limited early-bird pricing available at select amphitheaters. The general on-sale kicks off on June 6.