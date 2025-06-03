Brazilian Recording Artist Gustavo Mioto Signs With WME

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Brazilian country music artist Gustavo Mioto has officially signed on the dotted line for representation with WME, becoming the first Brazilian sertanejo to join the agency’s international roster.

Mioto, who is just 27, has made a name for himself in the Brazilian music world, amassing more than 3.9 billion views on YouTub and 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify on the strength of hits such as “Impressionando os Anjo”, “Contramão”, and “Anti-Amor”.

While he’s well-established in Brazil, Mioto has turned his sights on international fans with a focus on expanding into Latin and North American markets.