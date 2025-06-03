Inside Out With Paul Mecurio: Documentary Filmmaker Ken Burns

The world’s greatest documentary filmmaker talks passionately about his newest doc series, “American Revolution,” which explores our country’s founding struggle and its eight-year war for independence. Ken is incredibly compelling and insightful in describing the virtues and contradictions of the war and the birth of America. Ken shares his unique and absolutely brilliant take on the American Revolution that you have never heard before.
