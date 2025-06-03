Lisa Brokop and Joe Wood To Be Inducted Into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — The Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) announced that Lisa Brokop and Joe Wood will be the 2025 inductees into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame.

Both Brokop and Wood will be inducted during a ceremony as part of the annual Canadian Country Week, which is scheduled to take place September 10–13 in Kelowna, British Columbia.

With more than 35 years as a country artist, Lisa Brokop is a pioneer of Canadian country music, known for her touring shows The Legendary Ladies of Country Music and The Patsy Cline Project. A three-time CCMA (Independent) Female Artist of the Year winner, her catalog includes Gold-certified albums, U.S. charting singles, and hits recorded by Reba McEntire, Pam Tillis, and Terri Clark.

“What an honour to be chosen to be included in the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame,” says Brokop. “I feel so grateful and blessed for the career I’ve been given, and I’m truly humbled to be added to the list of all of our Hall of Fame greats!”

An industry veteran with a career spanning five decades, Joe Wood has been a key figure in the development of Canadian country music. He began his career as a musician; under the mentorship of Rich Dodson, Wood transitioned to label executive, co-founding and building RDR Music Group with Trudy Wood. Wood previously served on the CCMA’s Board of Directors from 1992–1996 and played a key role in launching the CCMA Independent Awards in 1997. He’s also hosted Round Table Workshops during Country Music Week for more than 20 years and served as a juror, volunteer, sponsor, and advocate for the Canadian country community.

“I am honoured to be inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame,” shares Wood. “Stan Klees, for whom this award is named, was a close friend and mentor. I know he would be proud, and that means the world to me.”

“Country Music Week is a celebration of the talent, passion, and perseverance that define our industry, and this year we are proud to honor Lisa and Joe for their remarkable contributions,” said Amy Jeninga, President of the Canadian Country Music Association. “Lisa’s unforgettable voice and artistry have helped shape the sound of Canadian country music for generations, while Joe’s unwavering advocacy for independent artists and his visionary leadership through RDR Music Group have laid the groundwork for so many careers. Their induction is both a celebration of all they have accomplished and a tribute to the legacy they continue to build.”