Oak View Group Appoints Donna Freislinger Huffman as Senior Vice President of Global Procurement

DENVER, CO (CelebrityAccess) — Oak View Group has announced the appointment of Donna Freislinger Huffman as Senior Vice President of Global Procurement.

In her new role, Huffman will lead the company’s procurement efforts, focusing on cost-savings to support commercial operations, maintaining key supplier relationships, and developing localized and regional sourcing strategies. She will report to Ade Patton, Chief Financial Officer, and Josh Pell, President of Premium Experiences and Global Strategy at OVG.

Huffman brings more than two decades of procurement leadership experience to the position, having held senior roles at a diverse range of organizations, including Vanderbilt University, Fresenius, Hillrom, gategroup, and United Airlines.

“Donna’s experience and proven track record in transforming sourcing organizations and driving enterprise-wide value is exactly what OVG needs as we aggressively expand our global portfolio and set the standard for operations, services, and solutions in our industry,” said Ade Patton, Chief Financial Officer at OVG.

“We’re excited to continue evolving our global procurement strategy as we consistently raise the bar for quality and service while enhancing the food and beverage experience for the guests we serve at venues around the world,” added Josh Pell, President of Premium Experiences and Global Strategy at OVG.

“I’m honored to join the talented team at Oak View Group. OVG’s visionary leadership and commitment to excellence across sports, live entertainment, and venue development align perfectly with my passion for driving strategic value and innovation through procurement,” said Huffman. “I look forward to collaborating across teams and partners to elevate our global sourcing strategies, strengthen supplier relationships, and contribute to OVG’s continued growth and impact in the industry.”