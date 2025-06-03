The Talking Heads Tease Something Big For Thursday

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The pioneering New Wave band Talking Heads is teasing something that may well be their first live show in decades.

The tease came in the form of a post on the band’s social media, showing the moon moving through the night sky before transitioning to the sun, along with the date June 5, 2025—which just happens to be this Thursday.

It is unclear what news the post is hinting at, but the date coincides with the band’s first live show at CBGB in 1975 as a support act for punk legends the Ramones.

If the tease does herald a return to live performances, it would be the first Talking Heads shows since the band briefly reunited for their 2002 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The Talking Heads have been the subject of reunion rumors for several years, following the IMAX re-release of the band’s 1984 concert film, Stop Making Sense, with remastered audio.

Despite the rumors, Talking Heads member Jerry Harrison put the kibosh on the idea, telling the Los Angeles Times, “Right now, we’re concentrating on Stop Making Sense and how much fun we’re having revisiting the film. We’re living in the moment, so that’s all we’re thinking about.”