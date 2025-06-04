The Creative Team Of Gigi Rich & HALLIE Sign With Page 1

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Page 1 Management announced the signing of Nashville-based songwriter Gigi Rich & producer HALLIE to its roster.

The duo, who are both known for their creative work individually, but together, they are a creative team known for their collaborations with Grammy-nominated and Grammy-winning producers including Marvin Hemmings (Justin Bieber, RAYE), Novodor (Troye Sivan), Ned Cameron, and more.

As a duo, they’ve written or produced hits for the likes of Audrey Nuna, Nicky Youre, Siiickbrain, ATLUS, Sophie Telegadis, REI AMI, Maddox Batson, Michael Gerow, Pebbles&TamTam, GAWNE, Lilyisthatyou, Chase Wright, KiNGS, BRELAND and more.

“I’m so excited and honored to be working with Nina and Page 1. It’s the best feeling in the world when you go through years and years of the industry and then finally find your team and your people. The sky is the limit. SO THRILLED for all that’s to come. Nina’s the GOAT,” stated Hallie.

I’m beyond excited to join the incredible team at Page 1. It’s an amazing feeling to be supported by people who truly believe in my vision as a songwriter and artist – and want to help bring it to life. I’m especially thankful for my manager, Nina—her belief in me came at a time when I needed it most. The way she’s championed me means everything to me. I’m so ready for this next chapter and everything it holds,” Gigi added.

Page 1 manager Nina Musolino said: “Alone, either of these women would be a standout client. Together, though, they are poised to change the game. I can’t wait to help them get there.”