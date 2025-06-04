Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Receives A Major Grant To Support Sound System Upgrades

BETHEL, NY (CelebrityAccess) — Bethel Woods Center for the Arts has been awarded a $219,000 grant from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) to upgrade the lawn sound system at its pavilion stage.

The funding is part of a larger NYSCA capital project initiative, which will provide more than $86 million to support 134 capital projects across New York State.

“We are deeply honored to receive this generous support from NYSCA,” said Eric Frances, CEO of Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. “We are committed to providing an exceptional experience for every guest who visits our hallowed grounds. This grant allows us to make meaningful upgrades to our lawn sound system so that every person, no matter where they choose to sit, can fully enjoy the magic of live performance in our award-winning amphitheater.”

“Our arts and culture sector is a powerhouse, inspiring the world with innovation and creativity,” said Governor Hochul. “By investing in our museums, our theaters, and our arts centers, we enrich our communities, strengthen local economies, and improve tourism across the state.”

The new system will provide a significant enhancement for fans seated on the lawn of the Pavilion at Bethel Woods, located on the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock festival.