Burton Ishmael Joins DAS Audio In A Senior Marketing Role

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — Florida-based DAS Audio has announced the addition of Burton Ishmael, who joins the company as Senior Market Development Manager, Pro Audio.

In his new role, Ishmael will focus on expanding DAS Audio’s presence in the professional sound market. He will support customers, partners, and engineers across several areas, including product education and market development strategy for the company’s new flagship speaker line, the ARA Series.

“I have watched this company grow over the years and have seen firsthand the level of care, consistency, and innovation they bring to the table,” said Ishmael. “From the people to the products, DAS has always been about delivering performance with heart. I’m proud to represent a brand I truly believe in.”

While Ishmael is DAS Audio’s newest team member, his relationship with the brand dates back to the mid-2000s, when he first incorporated DAS products into his rental inventory.

“Burton has been a longtime supporter of the brand, and his belief in the ARA Series—and what it represents: power, precision, and forward-thinking design—means everything to us,” said Jaime Villegas, General Manager of DAS Audio of America. “Having someone of his caliber and passion championing our newest generation of products makes this incredibly special.”