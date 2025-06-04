Dave Mason Cancels U.S. Tour Due To Health Issues

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — English singer-songwriter and rock legend Dave Mason announced the cancellation of all scheduled concerts, including his upcoming U.S. tour, due to ongoing health issues.

“With deep regret, I must cancel all tour dates for 2025 due to ongoing health issues stemming from the infection I battled in March. I’m incredibly grateful to my team of doctors—this has been challenging territory, to say the least,” Mason shared in a statement on social media.

Mason, who is 79, went on to thank his team, family, agents and venues for their support during the ordeal.

“A heartfelt thank you to all the fans, and to my family, band, agents, and the venues who’ve waited patiently and supported me throughout this journey. Your kind messages have lifted my spirits more than words can express. Recovery is a long road. My love for you all runs deep,” he added.

Mason’s U.S. shows were scheduled to begin at the Ameristar Casino Hotel in Kansas City on July 11 and conclude at Blue Ocean Music Hall in Salisbury, Mass on August 20th.