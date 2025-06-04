Fenway Fallout Leads To Another Cancellation For Shakira

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — Colombian singer Shakira has been forced to cancel several dates on her current Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour in recent days, leaving multiple stadium-sized gaps in her itinerary.

The cancellations began in Boston at the city’s iconic Fenway Park, where “technical issues” led to the cancellation of her May 30th performance just hours before showtime.

The concert, originally planned for TD Garden, had been moved to Fenway due to reported demand.

Technical issues at Fenway—reportedly related to safety concerns with the staging—also forced the cancellation of a second show at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

“Because of the unforeseen and unfortunate circumstances that affected me and other artists in Boston, my full tour production is not able to be moved to Washington, D.C. in time for my scheduled performance on Saturday. I have been counting the days, excited to be reunited with my fans in both Washington and Boston, and my team and I have made every effort to make it happen, but it doesn’t depend on any one of us right now, and I am devastated that these shows were just not possible this time. I promise that I will do everything in my power to be with you as soon as I can,” Shakira said.

She returned to the stage on Monday night at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena and is scheduled to perform tonight at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium.

Shakira officially kicked off the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour in Brazil back in February and has already sold nearly 1 million tickets across the South American leg.