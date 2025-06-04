Primary Wave Announces A New Catalog Deal With The Cars

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Independent publisher Primary Wave Music has announced a new deal to acquire the artist royalties of legendary New Wave band The Cars.

The deal comes less than a year after Primary Wave partnered with the estate of Cars frontman Ric Ocasek in an agreement that included all songs from Ocasek’s tenure with the influential band.

This new partnership encompasses some of The Cars’ biggest hits, including “Just What I Needed,” “You Might Think,” “My Best Friend’s Girl,” and “Drive,” among others.

“Together with last year’s partnership for Ric Ocasek’s publishing, Primary Wave is uniquely positioned to preserve and honor the legacy of The Cars,” said Samantha Rhulen, SVP of Business and Legal Affairs at Primary Wave. She continued, “Their music has left a lasting imprint on culture and continues to inspire fans and musicians around the world. It’s a privilege to be entrusted with this partnership.”

Founded in Boston in 1976, The Cars—fronted by singer, songwriter, and rhythm guitarist Ric Ocasek—also included bassist and vocalist Benjamin Orr, lead guitarist Elliot Easton, keyboardist Greg Hawkes, and drummer David Robinson.

The Cars were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.