Richmond Welcomes Allianz Amphitheater At Riverfront: A New Hub for Live Music

RICHMOND, VA (CelebrityAccess) — Richmond’s newest concert venue will welcome the local community for a night of food, community and live performances as the Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront officially opens its doors on Wednesday.

Located next to the James River in Richmond’s Oregon Hill district, the 7,800-capacity venue is expected to host about 30 shows each season along with community and private events.

The facility was developed in partnership between Virginia-based Red Light Management and Live Nation.

“Allianz Amphitheater represents a pivotal investment in the City of Richmond’s economic and cultural landscape. This venue will serve as a magnet for world-class entertainment, generating significant revenue streams for local businesses and creating valuable employment opportunities for our residents,” said Richmond Mayor Danny Avula.

“What makes this venue special isn’t just the stage or the sound — it’s the way it brings people together. We’ve considered every detail, from stunning sightlines and rich acoustics to local design elements that reflect the character of the riverfront and its historic setting. Our goal is to become a lasting part of Richmond’s cultural landscape by bringing top-tier talent and unforgettable live music experiences to a city that truly loves its music,” added the venue’s general manager, Rebecca Street.

Coran Capshaw, founder and CEO of Red Light Management noted, “The amphitheater is more than just a venue; it speaks to Richmond’s thriving music scene and our dedication to bringing great artists to vibrant communities. We’re excited to collaborate with Live Nation and the city of Richmond to create a destination where artists can shine and fans can experience live music in an unforgettable setting.”

The inaugural season at the Allianz Amphitheater kicks off on June 7th with a show by Rick Springfield. Additional scheduled performances for the Allianz include Dispatch with John Butler (June 10), Glass Animals (June 11), Boyz II Men (June 19), Dwight Yoakam (June 21), and Parker McCollum (June 26).