The 2025 Lowell Folk Festival Announces The Lineup For After NEA Grant Withdrawn

LOWELL, MA (CelebrityAccess) — The 2025 Lowell Folk Festival has announced the full lineup of 19 musical acts who are set to perform across multiple stages in downtown Lowell from July 25–27.

For nearly 40 years, the festival has presented folk music fans from New England and beyond with traditional music and culture from around the world.

“This festival connects the community across cultures, languages, and generations,” said Festival Director Lee Viliesis. “This year we’re excited to welcome both international artists and local performers to celebrate keeping these traditions alive.”

Among this year’s highlights:

Dynasty Productions Carnival Parade, founded by Trinidadian-born Cynthia and Stephen Coker, will kick off the festival with ant opening-night street parade.

The Bullock Brothers, a gospel family ensemble who this year are celebrating their 75th anniversary.

Lowell’s own Angkor Dance Troupe, active for nearly four decades, will perform traditional Cambodian dance with live accompaniment.

Grammy-nominated Vasilis Kostas will showcase Greek Epirus folk traditions on the laouto.

Martha Spencer & the Wonderland Country Band will bring their take on the Appalachin music tradition to the event.

Indigenous storyteller Gene Tagaban shares Tlingit teachings through music and performance.

Salsa dura ensemble Edwin Perez y Su Orquesta delivers dancable, socially conscious Latin grooves.

Oghlan Bakhshi and Zyyada Jumayeva introduce audiences to the bardic traditions of the Turkmen people.

Fado guitarist Ricardo Parreira leads a Portuguese-American ensemble featuring Lowell vocalist Alison Dasilva.

Bamba Wassoulou Groove blends traditional Malian and electric guitar music for irresistible dance rhythms.

The popular family band Pan Franek, Zosia & the Polka Towners keep Polish folk music vibrant across generations.

Previously announced acts include Cajun legends BeauSoleil, Irish favorites Solas, blues rockers Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials, cumbia accordionist Yeison Landero, and Bhangra party-starters Red Baraat.

The festival is produced in partnership with local, regional, and national cultural organizations and is supported by dozens of community sponsors and foundations.

News of the lineup comes after festival organizers revealed that the National Endowment for the Arts withdrew a $20,000 grant to support the festival this summer.

“Each year, it costs $1.5 million to produce the festival, covering real expenses like artist fees, staging, sound, sanitation, security, and so much more. 75% of that total comes from grants, sponsorships, and donations from individuals like you,” Arthur Sutcliffe, chair of the festival’s board said in May.

“If every one of our 150,000 attendees gave just $10 a year, we’d cover all our bills and ensure the festival’s future for years to come. That’s the power of community,” Sutcliffe added.