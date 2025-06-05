A.J. Croce Announces North American Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist A.J. Croce has announced the return of Croce Plays Croce, a live show celebrating the music of his father, the famed singer-songwriter Jim Croce.

The tour will feature A.J. performing an expanded setlist drawn from his father’s catalog of hits—including “Time in a Bottle,” “Operator,” and “I Got a Name”—along with material from A.J.’s own repertoire, including songs from his new album, Heart of the Eternal.

“Music has given me everything: it’s taught me patience, compassion, and empathy; it was my refuge and my religion when I lost my sight as a kid,” he says. “When I look back at the music that’s inspired me the most, it’s the music that has real depth and soul to it—whether that’s Little Richard, Otis Redding, Hank Williams, or Fiona Apple. Anything that makes me feel is meaningful to me, and I hope that everyone can find that same connection with all of these songs.”

The tour will get underway at the Avalon Theatre in Grand Junction on September 17, with shows scheduled across the U.S. throughout the fall, including stops at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium and Town Hall in New York City. The run will officially wrap at the Circus Maximus Theater at Caesars in Atlantic City on November 22.

Additionally, Croce is scheduled to perform a trio of shows at the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix in support of Heart of the Eternal from June 29 through July 1.

Heart Of The Eternal Tour

Jun 29 Sun – MIM – Musical Instrument Museum – Phoenix, AZ

Jun 30 Mon – MIM – Musical Instrument Museum – Phoenix, AZ

Jul 1 Tue – MIM – Musical Instrument Museum – Phoenix, AZ

CROCE PLAYS CROCE FALL TOUR DATES

9/17 – Grand Junction, CO – Avalon Theatre~

9/18 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater

9/19 – Colorado Springs, CO – Pikes Peak Center

9/21 – Omaha, NE – Holland Performing Arts Center

9/25 – Iowa City, IA – Englert Theatre

9/26 – Jefferson City, MO – MU Health Care Capital Region Amphitheater

9/28 – Bloomington, IL – Bloomington Center for Performing Arts

9/29 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

10/1 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

10/2 – Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre*

10/3 – Minneapolis, MN – Pantages Theatre*

10/5 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater*

10/6 – Ottumwa, IA – BVC Theater

10/8 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

10/9 – Skokie, IL – North Shore Center for the Performing Arts

10/10 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

10/12 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium*

10/13 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre

10/15 – Louisville, KY – Brown Theater

10/17 – Atlanta, GA – Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

10/18 – Chattanooga, TN – Walker Theatre

10/19 – Macon, GA – Macon City Auditorium

10/21 – Richmond, VA – The National

10/22 – Annapolis, MD – Rams Head On Stage

10/24 – New York, NY – The Town Hall*

10/25 – Poughkeepsie, NY – Bardavon*

10/26 – Shippensburg, PA – Luhrs Performing Arts Center

11/19 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur

11/20 – Cranston, RI – The Park Theatre

11/21 – Springfield, MA – MGM Springfield

11/22 – Atlantic City, NJ – Circus Maximus Theater at Caesars