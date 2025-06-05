DEAG Reports Record Q1 Revenue Despite Widening Losses

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG (DEAG) reported record-breaking revenue for the first quarter of 2025, even as losses at the German live events and ticketing company continued to grow.

For the first fiscal quarter of 2025, DEAG posted revenue of €67.0 million, up 29.6% from Q1 2024. EBITDA rose 20.7% to €3.5 million, compared to €2.9 million during the same period last year.

At the same time, the company’s net loss widened to €3.0 million attributable to DEAG shareholders, compared to a loss of €2.6 million in Q1 2024.

Despite the increased losses, DEAG highlighted several positive indicators, including the 5.6 million tickets sold during the quarter and a strong event lineup. Q1 featured performances by Papa Roach, Craig David, Pantera, and the lit.COLOGNE literary festival, while the pipeline for Q2 includes Ed Sheeran, Iron Maiden, Lana Del Rey, Scorpions, and the GIANNI VERSACE Retrospective in London.

“The first quarter marked a perfect start to the year for DEAG,” said Group CEO Detlef Kornett. “The first few months of the current year have already demonstrated that we offer an outstanding portfolio of events for our audiences across Europe and that our investments in growth and strategic transformation projects have set the right course. These measures are already delivering initial economic success in the current year. We will continue to focus on this in the future.”

Segment Breakdown

Live Touring revenue rose to €42.0 million (up from €26.4 million), though EBITDA declined to €1.2 million (from €2.4 million).

Entertainment Services revenue grew to €29.5 million (up from €27.7 million), with EBITDA increasing to €2.7 million (from €2.4 million).

Outlook

DEAG expects moderate revenue growth and a significant increase in EBITDA for the full year, supported by a robust event calendar and the ongoing impact of the company’s 2024 transformation initiatives. The company also reaffirmed its target to sell more than 12 million event tickets in fiscal year 2025.

In addition, DEAG announced that longtime board member Christian Diekmann stepped down from the Executive Board on May 31, 2025, after nearly two decades with the company.