Fever Has Acquired DICE Ticketing, Added $100M Funding

(Hypebot) – NYC based live events, ticket and marketing platform Fever has acquired DICE, the UK based ticketing company.

In addition to the DICE acquisition, Fever also announced a $100M funding round which builds on a $227M a 2022 round led by Goldman Sachs followed by a $110M round the following year that valued Fever at $1.8B.

Fever’s music partners include Primavera Sound, Fabrik, Last Tour, Cercle and TCE Presents. DICE is the ticketing provider for Club Space, Newport Jazz and Folk Festival, Sonar, London’s Alexandra Palace and Rough Trade among others

DICE says that it has more than doubled its ticket sales in the last two years, surpassing 10 million monthly active fans.

Fever also controls its own scalable events brands including Candlelight Concerts and invests heavily in content creation including through it Secret Media Network of city guides.

“We are on a joint mission to put fans first and provide our partners with the best and most innovative tools. At Fever, we are firm believers that data and technology have the power to elevate the live music experience—making it more accessible, more personalised, and ultimately more impactful for fans, artists, and venues alike,” Ignacio Bachiller, Alexandre Perez and Francisco Hein, Co-Founders of Fever said in a statement.

“Since launching DICE in 2014, we’ve stayed true to our mission to get people out more by constantly enhancing the fan experience,” said Phil Hutcheon, Founder & CEO of DICE. “From our personalised Discover feature to our upfront, all-in pricing and Waitlist feature, we’ve always put fans first. That same ethos is what we’ve found in Fever. Joining forces allows us to scale even faster. Reaching new cities, helping sell out more shows, and delivering the seamless experience fans expect.”

Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, a Berklee College Of Music professor and founder of the Skyline Artists Agency