Queens Of The Stone Age Launch Alive in the Catacombs

PARIS, France (CelebrityAccess) — Queens of the Stone Age have announced the release of Alive in the Catacombs, a concert film capturing the band’s 2024 performance in the labyrinthine catacombs beneath Paris.

Filmed and recorded in July 2024, Queens of the Stone Age: Alive in the Catacombs chronicles a one-of-a-kind performance set deep within the Paris catacombs—surrounded by the centuries-old mortal remains of Parisians in tunnels that have served as a burial site since the days of ancient Rome.

The film is accompanied by a behind-the-scenes documentary, Alive in Paris and Before, offering fans a glimpse into the days leading up to the historic performance.

The documentary also captures a challenging period for the band, following the cancellation of several dates on their The End Is Nero tour as frontman Josh Homme sought treatment for cancer.

A trailer for Alive in Paris and Before can be viewed here: https://queensofthestoneage.lnk.to/AITCTrailer