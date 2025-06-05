Rob Femia Named COO At MCA

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Music Corporation of America (MCA) has announced the promotion of Rob Femia to Chief Operating Officer of the recently revived music brand.

In his new role, Femia will oversee the day-to-day operations of the label group, in addition to continuing his responsibilities as Executive Vice President of Business & Legal Affairs. The group includes EMI Records Nashville, Lucille Records, Mercury Nashville, and MCA Nashville.

Femia first joined MCA’s predecessor, UMG Nashville, in 2013 as Vice President of Business & Legal Affairs. He was promoted to Senior Vice President in 2018 and named Executive Vice President of Business & Legal Affairs in 2023.

A graduate of Rutgers Law School, Femia’s previous roles include positions at Sony BMG, Virgin Records/Capitol Music Group/EMI Music North America, and Atlantic Records.

“Having someone with Rob’s experience on MCA’s executive team is invaluable, especially as we enter this new chapter in the company’s history,” said MCA President & CEO Mike Harris. “I have worked with Rob for a good portion of my own career, and he has always been knowledgeable, hardworking, and honest—qualities we strive to bring to MCA’s roster of artists every day. We are very excited that Rob has agreed to take on the expanded role of COO, and we look forward to him being a big part of MCA’s future.”

“I am honored that Mike is entrusting me with this expanded role at MCA as we reshape and refocus our priorities around the core of what defines us—a best-in-class record label with a deep roster of hit makers and history makers alike,” said Femia. “From today’s most talented and brilliant artists in Country music to a rich catalog representing some of the most important and influential Country music across generations, MCA has always stood at the heart of the genre’s legacy and evolution. I thank Mike—a friend and colleague for over 18 years—for his confidence in me and for inviting me to stand beside him as we lead MCA into this exciting new era. Together with our extraordinary team, we will continue to champion our artists, honor our history, and push the boundaries of what’s next in Country music.”

Universal Music Group announced the rebranding of Universal Music Nashville as Music Corporation of America in April.