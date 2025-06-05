The Feldman Agency Announces A Round Of Senior Staff Promotions

TORONTO, ON (CelebrityAccess)– A Canadian entertainment company The Feldman Agency (TFA), headquartered in Toronto, Canada, announced a series of internal promotions of longtime team members to senior roles at the agency.

Joel Baskin – Senior Vice President

A longtime team member of TFA for more than 14 years, Joel Baskin has played a key role in building a roster that includes global icons Avril Lavigne and Shania Twain, country stars Josh Ross and Owen Riegling, rock sensations The Beaches and Three Days Grace, and entertainment brands like Letterkenny and Shoresy.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions, Joel has been promoted to Senior Vice President, reinforcing his integral role in shaping the agency’s direction and continued excellence.

Josie Cheng – Managing Director, Administration

With over a decade of experience at TFA, Josie Cheng has been instrumental in supporting senior agents and streamlining administrative operations, including recent work on improving efficiency and client service. Cheng now steps into the role of Managing Director, Administration, where she will oversee key operational functions and contribute to agency-wide strategy and growth.

Amy Lloyd – Talent Buyer

Now entering her third year at TFA, Amy Lloyd has quickly made her mark through her administrative skills and growing talent buying expertise, leading to her current promotion to tjhe role of Talent Buyer.

Emma Leblanc – Marketing Associate

Since joining TFA, Emma Leblanc has made an impact on the agency’s digital footprint. Drawing on her marketing background, she has helped to drive engagement across TFA’s social platforms, on behalf of the agency and its clients. Emma has been promoted to Marketing Associate, where she will continue to focus on digital strategy and brand marketing.

Jessie Silverstein – Senior Coordinator

Jessie Silverstein has been promoted to Senior Coordinator. In this expanded role, she will continue to support operations across departments, helping maintain the high standards that define TFA’s reputation.

“As our business continues to evolve and expand globally, we are proud to recognize the contributions of these outstanding team members,” said Tom Kemp, President of The Feldman Agency. “Each brings unique strengths to our leadership and operations, and their promotions not only celebrate past achievements but also reflect the confidence we have in their continued impact on the agency’s success.”