My Morning Jacket’s Jim James And Producer Jimmy Jams Announced For NIVA ’25

MILWAUKEE (CelebrityAccess) — The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) has announced that Jim James, frontman of the rock band My Morning Jacket, and producer Jimmy Jam will be presenters at its annual conference, NIVA ’25.

Set for June 22–25 in Milwaukee, NIVA ’25 will feature four days of programming and live music, celebrating the accomplishments and contributions of America’s independent live music venues.

The event kicks off on Sunday, June 22, with an opening party at the historic Pabst Theater, presented by Eventim See Tickets. The evening brings early arrivals together for a night of networking and entertainment.

That same evening, My Morning Jacket’s Jim James will be featured in NIVA’s Opening Night Presented by Eventim See Tickets, where he’ll participate in an in-depth conversation on touring at Milwaukee’s Pabst Theater.

Jimmy Jam, a five-time Grammy Award winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, will take the stage on Tuesday afternoon for a special fireside chat, sharing stories and insights from his celebrated career.

“I grew up playing in small clubs, which was the foundation of my career. It’s important that the ecosystem survives for artists to connect with fans,” says Jimmy Jam, music industry icon and entrepreneur.

In addition to panels, sessions, and networking opportunities, NIVA ’25 will offer a full slate of live entertainment, with shows taking place at participating independent venues across Milwaukee, including the Pabst Theater, The Rave, Falcon Bowl, X-Ray Arcade, Cactus Club, Riverside Theater, Shank Hall, and Vivarium.

Attendees will also have access to tours of the permanent festival grounds and complimentary admission to Summerfest 2025.

NIVA ’25 Lineup:

Sunday, June 22

The Pabst Theater: NIVA’s Opening Night Presented by Eventim See Tickets – A Conversation with My Morning Jacket’s Jim James, including a reception and follow-up networking event.

Monday, June 23

The Rave: NIVA Brew City Bash featuring Elizabeth Moen (2025 Live List Artist) and Ladybird – An evening of dinner, drinks, music, and connection with attendees from across the live ecosystem.

Tuesday, June 24

The Pabst Theater: Prism & HIVE Present: NIVA Late Night Hang at the Historic Pabst Theater

Falcon Bowl: [Milwaukee Indie Night] Social Cig + Diet Lite + Bug Moment

Shank Hall: Shawn Mullins

Vivarium: Kyle Kinane

X-Ray Arcade: Ste Martaen Vegan Wing Pop-Up

Wednesday, June 25

Falcon Bowl: Milwaukee Folk Night featuring Wire and Nail, The Millbillies, and The Spin Stealers

X-Ray Arcade: YouTube Music Foundry & NIVA Present CeCe, followed by Resist & ReJOYce Karaoke Dance Party, presented by the NIVA IDEA Committee

Cactus Club: Porch Light + Miloe

Riverside Theater: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Vivarium: Kyle Kinane