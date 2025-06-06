Dropkick Murphys Channel Punk Protest on New Album ‘For The People’

BOSTON, MA (CelebrityAccess) — The Boston-based Celtic-punk band Dropkick Murphys has announced the debut of a new album that channels the power of punk protest to confront injustices in the United States.

The album, For The People, is scheduled for digital release on July 4 via the band’s Dummy Luck Music / Play It Again Sam. A physical LP and CD, including five bonus tracks, will follow on October 10.

The album features cover art by Shepard Fairey’s design firm, Studio Number One, and was produced and mixed by longtime Dropkick Murphys collaborator Ted Hutt.

The lead single, “Who’ll Stand With Us?,” centers on class struggle, calling out the “billionaires and broligarchs” the Murphys say are “neutering society” for personal gain at the expense of everyone else.

A video for the single, directed by Jon Vulpine, depicts the disturbing reality of people disappearing in the United States.

Check it out here: