Leslie Cohea Joins WME Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — WME announced the addition of touring industry veteran Leslie Cohea, who joins the agency’s Nashville offices

She joins the agency as a partner and Music Touring Executive.

Cohea joins WME after a stint as Senior Director of Operations, Production and Finance at AEG Presents, where she played a role in the careers of Kacey Musgraves, Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini and Little Big Town

She officially joins the company on July 14 but stopped in to meet and greet the team during WME’s annual Losers Live event in Nashville which took place as part of CMA Fest.