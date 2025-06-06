NITO Backs New York Bill To Rein In Ticket Resale Market

ALBANY, NY (CelebrityAccess) — Legislators in New York State are weighing new measures aimed at curbing some of the most abusive practices in the secondary ticketing market. Assembly Bill A8659 and Senate Bill S8221 propose a series of seemingly modest restrictions on ticket resellers, adding new consumer protections and tightening regulations on resale activity.
If enacted in their current form, the bills would establish refund rights for fans who purchase tickets on the secondary market and require that season passes and subscription tickets be subject to the same licensing and pricing standards as individual ticket sales.
The legislation would also mandate that resellers who do not physically possess tickets must have a written contract guaranteeing ticket procurement at a specified price. Resale listings would be permitted only after the venue or its authorized agent officially places tickets on sale to the public.
Additional provisions include a requirement for professional resellers to display their New York State reseller license number on resale platforms and to pay an annual license renewal fee. The legislation also sets new standards for pricing and listing transparency across secondary marketplaces and extends existing ticketing regulations from 1991 and 2010—originally enacted for sports and entertainment events—into the broader live events sector.
Notably, the proposed legislation does not impose a price cap on secondary market sales, continuing to allow resellers to engage in price arbitrage at the expense of consumers. However, it lays the foundation for New York to establish such caps in the future.
The legislation was introduced in the Assembly by Democratic Representatives Robert C. Carroll, Anna Kelles, Linda Rosenthal, and Emily Gallagher. In the State Senate, it was introduced by Democratic Senator James Skoufis, who represents New York’s 42nd District.
The National Independent Talent Organization (NITO) has voiced strong support for the proposal. In a memorandum of support released on Friday, a spokesperson for NITO said:
On behalf of the National Independent Talent Organization (NITO), we urge the passing of Assembly Bill A8659 and Senate Bill 8211 to confront the abuses embedded in New York’s live event ticketing system and protect consumers. Passing this legislation would establish New York as a national leader in fighting back against exploitative ticketing practices and protecting the rights of artists and their fans.
NITO represents hundreds of independent talent agencies and management firms, supporting over 5,000 artists who perform at venues across New York and the country. We advocate for a more equitable live event economy — one where artists, fans, venues, and promoters all benefit from a transparent and accessible marketplace. This legislation embodies that goal, with vital provisions to prohibit speculative ticket listings, enforce clear disclosures, allow for price-limited fan-to-fan resale marketplaces, and equip the Attorney General with real enforcement power.
One of the most important components of this bill is the establishment of tight restrictions on speculative ticketing, a practice that has become widespread and deeply damaging to consumer confidence. These speculative listings mislead fans into buying tickets that do not actually exist at the time of purchase, driving artificial scarcity and fueling inflated resale prices. Eliminating this practice is essential for restoring integrity to the ticket-buying experience.
Equally critical is the bill’s inclusion of authority to establish resale price and fee caps, which would bring much-needed guardrails to a resale market currently dominated by bots and platforms that add extreme fees — often over 40% of the ticket price — to already-inflated listings. These fees are pure profit for third-party resellers and platforms, offering no added value to the fan and no compensation to the artists or venues responsible for the show.
Resale price and fee caps are about fairness. They help dismantle a system that punishes fans for their enthusiasm and prices communities out of cultural experiences. For independent artists in particular, whose careers are built one show and one fan at a time, these protections help ensure live events remain inclusive and accessible.
We also want to underscore that this legislation is not a critique of primary ticketing providers or our venue partners, who work hard to create fan-first experiences. Rather, this bill addresses the unchecked behaviors and market failures that plague the secondary resale space, where regulation has not kept pace with exploitation.
For these reasons, we urge the Senate and Assembly to cosponsor and pass A8659 and S8211 with a strong commitment to banning speculative listings and enforcing resale price and fee caps. New York can and should lead the nation in building a fairer, more transparent live event ecosystem.