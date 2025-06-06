NITO Backs New York Bill To Rein In Ticket Resale Market

ALBANY, NY (CelebrityAccess) — Legislators in New York State are weighing new measures aimed at curbing some of the most abusive practices in the secondary ticketing market. Assembly Bill A8659 and Senate Bill S8221 propose a series of seemingly modest restrictions on ticket resellers, adding new consumer protections and tightening regulations on resale activity.

If enacted in their current form, the bills would establish refund rights for fans who purchase tickets on the secondary market and require that season passes and subscription tickets be subject to the same licensing and pricing standards as individual ticket sales.

The legislation would also mandate that resellers who do not physically possess tickets must have a written contract guaranteeing ticket procurement at a specified price. Resale listings would be permitted only after the venue or its authorized agent officially places tickets on sale to the public.

Additional provisions include a requirement for professional resellers to display their New York State reseller license number on resale platforms and to pay an annual license renewal fee. The legislation also sets new standards for pricing and listing transparency across secondary marketplaces and extends existing ticketing regulations from 1991 and 2010—originally enacted for sports and entertainment events—into the broader live events sector.

Notably, the proposed legislation does not impose a price cap on secondary market sales, continuing to allow resellers to engage in price arbitrage at the expense of consumers. However, it lays the foundation for New York to establish such caps in the future.

The legislation was introduced in the Assembly by Democratic Representatives Robert C. Carroll, Anna Kelles, Linda Rosenthal, and Emily Gallagher. In the State Senate, it was introduced by Democratic Senator James Skoufis, who represents New York’s 42nd District.

The National Independent Talent Organization (NITO) has voiced strong support for the proposal. In a memorandum of support released on Friday, a spokesperson for NITO said: