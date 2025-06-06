The Event and Venue Marketing Conference Announced The Winners For The 2025 EVMC Awards

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) — The 2025 Event and Venue Marketing Conference (EVMC) hosted the 10th anniversary of the EVMC Awards at Atlanta’s iconic Fox Theatre, celebrating the accomplishments of leading venue and event marketing professionals.

This year’s EVMC Award winners include:

Most Creative Artist Welcome: Notes to Noah – Scotiabank Arena

Grassroots Campaign of the Year: AJR Love’s Ice Cream – Van Andel Arena

Social Media Campaign / Content Series of the Year: Let’s Get Shucked – Altria Theater

Marketing & Publicity Campaign of the Year: A Friendship Bracelet Phenomenon – Caesars Superdome

Artist Gift Over $500: Inked in the 905! – The Meridian Centre

Artist Gift Under $500: Lionel Richie’s Plantable “Album” – KeyBank Center

2025 Gigi Award of Excellence: Dave Redelberger, Director of Communications and Interactive Marketing, Columbus Arena Sports and Entertainment

2025 EVMC Hall of Fame: Brandon Lucas, President, carbonhouse

2025 Breakthrough Professional of the Year: Emily Tepsic, Creative Marketing Manager, Paycom Center

2025 Impact Award: Melissa Proctor, Chief Marketing Officer, Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena

The annual awards gala was part of the 2025 Event and Venue Marketing Conference, held in Atlanta from June 4–6. The fully sold-out event reached new heights this year, doubling sponsorship revenue and welcoming a record number of partners.

2025 Sponsors included: AEG Presents, All Access Tags, AMI Graphics, Atmosphere TV, AtVenu, Beyond Virtual Tours, Big Digital, Big Time Affairs, Billboard, C&K Media, carbonhouse, Eventhub, Fan IQ, FanTexter, Feld, FEVO, Find Wunder, Fox Theatre, Frenzy, Frontier Risk, Harlem Globetrotters, Hive, Leap, OVG, Outback Presents, Scotiabank Arena, Silver Lake Digital, Simpleview, Spinzo, State Farm Arena, Ticketmaster, Tradeable Bits, Usheru, Vibe, Whitebalance, and Zero Mile.

Additionally, EVMC organizers announced that the 2026 conference will take place in Sacramento, California, from June 10–13, with Golden 1 Center serving as the host venue.