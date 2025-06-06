Wannasee Shutdown Triggers Wave of UK Festival Cancellations

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Multiple music festivals in the UK have been canceled following the collapse of live events company Wannasee.

Affected events include the Kubix and Monument festivals in Sunderland, the Sign of the Times in Hertfordshire, and the Northern Kin Festival in Northumberland.

The cancellations also impacted three regional editions of the Stone Valley Festival, as well as the Wannasee South and Wannasee Penrith festivals.

“We’re heartbroken to confirm that the Wannasee Festival will not be going ahead this year. This decision has not been taken lightly. Despite enormous efforts behind the scenes, recent developments have made it impossible to continue,” organizers said in a statement shared on the event’s website.

“We are incredibly sorry to all of you who have bought tickets, made plans, and supported the festival. Please contact your card issuer for refund information,” the statement added.

Documents filed with the UK business registry Companies House show that Wannasee has changed its name to 08076670 Limited, and the BBC has reported that the company is in talks with liquidators.