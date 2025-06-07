Rod Stewart Cancels And Postpones U.S. Shows Due To Illness

(CelebrityAccess) — Sir Rod Stewart has cancelled multiple shows in the U.S. ahead of his upcoming appearance at Glastonbury as he recovers from an illness.

In total, 4 shows are affected by the cancellations, starting with Stewart’s June 7th show at the Colosseum Theater at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas through June 14th when he was scheduled to appear at the Amphitheatre at Caesars Republic in Lake Tahoe.

Additionally, multiple shows have been postponed, including June 12 at Aqua Caliente Casino in Rancho Mirage, CA, and his June 15th performance at Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles, CA.

In a statement posted to his social media, Stewart said: “I have to cancel and reschedule my next six concerts in June as I continue to recover from the flu.”

“So sorry my friends,” he added. “I’m devastated and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience to my fans. I’ll be back on stage and will see you soon.”