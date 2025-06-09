Exceleration Music Acquires UK Indie Label Cooking Vinyl

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — The UK indie label Cooking Vinyl announced it has been acquired by the multi-faceted independent U.S.-based music company Exceleration Music.

“We’re proud to share that we’ve joined forces with US independent music company Exceleration Music — a major step that opens up exciting new opportunities for our artists, our team, and the future of independent music,” a spokesperson for Cooking Vinyl shared on social media.

Cooking Vinyl will continue to operate independently after the close of the deal and will continue to be led by managing director Rob Collins and his team. Company co-founder Martin Goldschmidt will also continue in his current role as chairman.

“At Cooking Vinyl, we’ve worked tirelessly to help our artists achieve both artistic and commercial success — without ever compromising their uniqueness or creative control. This deal enhances that mission. Our artists will still benefit from our close-knit, highly personalised team that combines deep industry expertise with old-fashioned hard graft. But now, with the expanded U.S. capabilities, enhanced resources, and the broader global reach of the Exceleration structure, we’re able to offer even stronger support to our current and future roster. I look forward to working with their team to spearhead this next phase for Cooking Vinyl,” Collins said.

Founded in 1986, Cooking Vinyl is home to a diverse roster that includes Shed Seven, Suzanne Vega, Passenger, The Prodigy, The Cranberries, Billy Bragg, The Darkness, Deacon Blue, 47 Soul, Roger Waters and The Jesus and Mary Chain

Based in the U.S., Exceleration Music, founded by Glen Barros, Dave Hansen, Amy Dietz, John Burk, and Charles Caldas, offers a range of services that include digital and physical sales, marketing, creative services, accounting, and global distribution.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.