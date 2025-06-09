Funk Legend Sly Stone, Dead At 82

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Sly Stone, the renowned singer, songwriter, and record producer best known as the frontman of Sly & The Family Stone, has passed away at the age of 82.

According to The New York Times, the music icon died following a prolonged battle with lung disease and other health complications, as confirmed by his family.

Born Sylvester Stewart, he was the second of five children and moved from Texas to Southern California during his teenage years.

Stone gained fame as the leader and vocalist of Sly & The Family Stone, a groundbreaking funk ensemble that blended R&B, soul, gospel, and psychedelic rock. The group produced chart-topping hits such as “Everyday People,” “Dance to the Music,” “I Want to Take You Higher,” “Hot Fun in the Summertime,” and “Family Affair,” among others.

Despite their success, the band faced internal disagreements and gained a reputation for inconsistency, leading to fewer bookings and ultimately disbanding after a performance at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall in 1975.

Stone continued his musical career, performing with the New Family Stone and as a solo artist. Notable appearances included the Montreux Jazz Festival in 2007, marked by a delayed start and shortened set, and Coachella in 2010, where Stone performed seated in an office chair with a blonde wig.

In addition to his musical career, Stone faced personal challenges, including reported homelessness in the early 2000s. In 2010, he filed a lawsuit against his managers, alleging fraud and seeking damages. While initially awarded $5 million, the judgement was later overturned.

Sly and The Family Stone were honored with induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1993.