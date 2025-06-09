Registration Now Open For The 2025 NCOPM Personal Managers Interchange In Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — The National Conference of Personal Managers (NCOPM) announced that online registration is now open for Personal Managers Interchange, taking place October 21–22, 2025, at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

The two-day networking event brings together personal managers from across the entertainment, music, and talent industries for for personal and professional development designed for personal management professionals

Managers, agents, and industry decision-makers will convene in Las Vegas for panel discussions, roundtables, and networking opportunities with leaders across film, television, music, digital media, sports, and live entertainment.

Attendees who register by July 15 will receive a $100 discount off the Standard Registration rate.

“Personal Managers Interchange isn’t just a conference—it’s a game-changer,” said Clinton Billups Jr., National President of NCOPM. “It’s where managers learn how to level up their representation, grow their business, and strengthen their industry relationships.”