Report: Sony Music Publishing Acquires The Hipgnosis Songs Group Catalog

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Publishing is reportedly acquiring Hipgnosis Songs Group, a portion of the company formerly known as Hipgnosis Songs Fund (HSG), which rebranded as Recognition Music Group earlier this year.

According to Billboard, internal emails obtained by the music news site revealed that Sony Music Publishing has entered into an the deal to acquire HSG, effective immediately.

“With this agreement, Sony Music Publishing now owns and administers the Hipgnosis Songs Group catalog, serving as the full-service publisher for its clients and roster of songwriters globally,” an email sent to Hipgnosis clients said, according to Billboard.

“With a unique roster of contemporary songwriters and timeless classics, HSG aligns with SMP’s mission to elevate and support the work of the world’s most impactful songwriters, and we are honored to represent you and your songs.”

The deal includes a Hipgnosis catalog includes more than 4,400 copyrights acquired in a 2020 from Big Deal Music. The catalog includes songs by One Direction, Panic! At the Disco, Sabrina Carpenter and Shawn Mendes, Billboard reported.

The deal does not include all of the company formerly known as Hipgnosis, which continues to own and oversee multiple music catalogs and thousands of copyrights.

The financial terms of the Sony Music deal were not disclosed.