A2IM Reveals The Libera Award Winners For 2025

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The American Association of Independent Music, Inc. (A2IM) announced the winners of the 2025 Libera Awards presented by Merlin.

The awards were presented during a gala event at Gotham Hall in New York City that featured some of the biggest names in contemporary independent music.

Partisan Records was named as the Label of the Year (with 15+ employees) for 2025 while True Panther claimed the title for Label of the Year (5 or fewer employees).

Bandcamp took home the trophy for the Libera’s Independent Champion Award for 2025 while hip-hop and country crossover icon Shaboozey was named as the recipient of the 2025 Impact Award.

Artists who performed during the ceremony included Swamp Dogg (Oh Boy Records), singer-songwriter serpentwithfeet (Secretly Canadian), punk-rockers Ekko Astral (Topshelf Records), and Latin pop artist Reyna Tropical (nominated for Best Latin Record for Malegría on Psychic Hotline). The gala event was was hosted by Billboard’s Content Producer, Delisa Shannon.

Additionally, Dr. Richard James Bergess, MBE, was honored with a special award celebrating his 10 years as President & CEO of A2IM.

“The 2025 Libera Awards were a powerful reminder of what makes our community extraordinary,” said Burgess. “We honored not only remarkable music and artistry, but the spirit and purpose that define the independent sector. These nominees and winners embody the innovation, determination, and authenticity that push our industry forward. Congratulations to all who continue to shape the future of music on their own terms.”

2025 Libera Award Winners

Best Alternative Rock Record

Kim Gordon – The Collective (Matador Records)

Best American Roots Record

MJ Lenderman – Manning Fireworks (ANTI-)

Best Blues Record

Ruthie Foster – Mileage (Sun Records)

Best Classical Record

Kelly Moran – Moves in the Field (Warp Records)

Best Country Record

Waxahatchee – Tigers Blood (ANTI-)

Best Dance Record

Fcukers – Baggy$$ (Technicolour / Ninja Tune)

Best Electronic Record

Caribou – Honey (Merge Records)

Best Folk Record

Jessica Pratt – Here in the Pitch (Mexican Summer)

Best Global Record

Mdou Moctar – Funeral for Justice (Matador Records)

Best Heavy Record

METZ – Up On Gravity Hill (Sub Pop Records)

Best Hip-Hop/Rap Record

Shygirl – “Immaculate (feat. Saweetie)” (Because Music)

Best Jazz Record (tie)

Nala Sinephro – Endlessness (Warp Records)

Kamasi Washington – Fearless Movement (Young)

Best Latin Record

Reyna Tropical – Malegría (Psychic Hotline)

Best Outlier Record (tie)

Khruangbin – A LA SALA (Dead Oceans)

SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE – YOU’LL HAVE TO LOSE SOMETHING (Saddle Creek)

Best Pop Record

Magdalena Bay – Imaginal Disk (Mom+Pop)

Best Punk Record

Pissed Jeans – Half Divorced (Sub Pop Records)

Best R&B Record

Mavis Staples – “Worthy” (ANTI-)

Best Reissue

MF DOOM – MM..FOOD (20th Anniversary Edition) (Rhymesayers Entertainment)

Best Remix

MF DOOM – “One Beer (Madlib Remix)” (Rhymesayers Entertainment)

Best Rock Record

Fontaines D.C. – Romance (XL Recordings)

Best Singer-Songwriter Record

Jessica Pratt – Here in the Pitch (Mexican Summer)

Best Soul/Funk Record

Thee Sacred Souls – Got a Story to Tell (Daptone Records)

Best Spiritual Record

The Harlem Gospel Travelers – Rhapsody (Colemine Records)

Best Sync Usage

De La Soul – “Say No Go” (Civil War) (A.O.I./Chrysalis/Reservoir)

Breakthrough Artist

MJ Lenderman (ANTI-)

Creative Packaging

MF DOOM – MM..FOOD (20th Anniversary Edition) (Rhymesayers Entertainment)

Distributor of the Year

Redeye

Independent Champion

Bandcamp

Impact Award

Shaboozey – Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going (American Dogwood/EMPIRE)

Label of the Year (15 or more employees)

Partisan Records

Label of the Year (5 or fewer employees)

True Panther

Label of the Year (6–14 employees)

Mexican Summer

Marketing Genius

IDLES – TANGK (Partisan Records)

Music Video of the Year

Fontaines D.C. – “Starburster” (XL Recordings)

Publisher of the Year

Warp Publishing

Record of the Year

Jessica Pratt – Here in the Pitch (Mexican Summer)

Self-Released Record of the Year

RAYE – Genesis. (Human Re Sources)