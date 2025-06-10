A2IM Reveals The Libera Award Winners For 2025

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The American Association of Independent Music, Inc. (A2IM) announced the winners of the 2025 Libera Awards presented by Merlin.
The awards were presented during a gala event at Gotham Hall in New York City that featured some of the biggest names in contemporary independent music.
Partisan Records was named as the Label of the Year (with 15+ employees) for 2025 while True Panther claimed the title for Label of the Year (5 or fewer employees).
Bandcamp took home the trophy for the Libera’s Independent Champion Award for 2025 while hip-hop and country crossover icon Shaboozey was named as the recipient of the 2025 Impact Award.
Artists who performed during the ceremony included Swamp Dogg (Oh Boy Records), singer-songwriter serpentwithfeet (Secretly Canadian), punk-rockers Ekko Astral (Topshelf Records), and Latin pop artist Reyna Tropical (nominated for Best Latin Record for Malegría on Psychic Hotline). The gala event was was hosted by Billboard’s Content Producer, Delisa Shannon.
Additionally, Dr. Richard James Bergess, MBE, was honored with a special award celebrating his 10 years as President & CEO of A2IM.
“The 2025 Libera Awards were a powerful reminder of what makes our community extraordinary,” said Burgess. “We honored not only remarkable music and artistry, but the spirit and purpose that define the independent sector. These nominees and winners embody the innovation, determination, and authenticity that push our industry forward. Congratulations to all who continue to shape the future of music on their own terms.”
2025 Libera Award Winners
Best Alternative Rock Record
Kim Gordon – The Collective (Matador Records)
Best American Roots Record
MJ Lenderman – Manning Fireworks (ANTI-)
Best Blues Record
Ruthie Foster – Mileage (Sun Records)
Best Classical Record
Kelly Moran – Moves in the Field (Warp Records)
Best Country Record
Waxahatchee – Tigers Blood (ANTI-)
Best Dance Record
Fcukers – Baggy$$ (Technicolour / Ninja Tune)
Best Electronic Record
Caribou – Honey (Merge Records)
Best Folk Record
Jessica Pratt – Here in the Pitch (Mexican Summer)
Best Global Record
Mdou Moctar – Funeral for Justice (Matador Records)
Best Heavy Record
METZ – Up On Gravity Hill (Sub Pop Records)
Best Hip-Hop/Rap Record
Shygirl – “Immaculate (feat. Saweetie)” (Because Music)
Best Jazz Record (tie)
Nala Sinephro – Endlessness (Warp Records)
Kamasi Washington – Fearless Movement (Young)
Best Latin Record
Reyna Tropical – Malegría (Psychic Hotline)
Best Outlier Record (tie)
Khruangbin – A LA SALA (Dead Oceans)
SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE – YOU’LL HAVE TO LOSE SOMETHING (Saddle Creek)
Best Pop Record
Magdalena Bay – Imaginal Disk (Mom+Pop)
Best Punk Record
Pissed Jeans – Half Divorced (Sub Pop Records)
Best R&B Record
Mavis Staples – “Worthy” (ANTI-)
Best Reissue
MF DOOM – MM..FOOD (20th Anniversary Edition) (Rhymesayers Entertainment)
Best Remix
MF DOOM – “One Beer (Madlib Remix)” (Rhymesayers Entertainment)
Best Rock Record
Fontaines D.C. – Romance (XL Recordings)
Best Singer-Songwriter Record
Jessica Pratt – Here in the Pitch (Mexican Summer)
Best Soul/Funk Record
Thee Sacred Souls – Got a Story to Tell (Daptone Records)
Best Spiritual Record
The Harlem Gospel Travelers – Rhapsody (Colemine Records)
Best Sync Usage
De La Soul – “Say No Go” (Civil War) (A.O.I./Chrysalis/Reservoir)
Breakthrough Artist
MJ Lenderman (ANTI-)
Creative Packaging
MF DOOM – MM..FOOD (20th Anniversary Edition) (Rhymesayers Entertainment)
Distributor of the Year
Redeye
Independent Champion
Bandcamp
Impact Award
Shaboozey – Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going (American Dogwood/EMPIRE)
Label of the Year (15 or more employees)
Partisan Records
Label of the Year (5 or fewer employees)
True Panther
Label of the Year (6–14 employees)
Mexican Summer
Marketing Genius
IDLES – TANGK (Partisan Records)
Music Video of the Year
Fontaines D.C. – “Starburster” (XL Recordings)
Publisher of the Year
Warp Publishing
Record of the Year
Jessica Pratt – Here in the Pitch (Mexican Summer)
Self-Released Record of the Year
RAYE – Genesis. (Human Re Sources)