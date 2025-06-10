Country Singer Conner Smith Involved in Fatal Pedestrian Accident in Nashville

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Police in Nashville report that rising country star Conner Smith was involved in a fatal motor vehicle accident with a pedestrian, resulting in the death of an elderly woman.

According to a statement from Nashville’s Metro Police, a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, driven by 24-year-old Conner Smith, was traveling north on 3rd Avenue North at around 7:30 PM on Sunday when it struck 77-year-old Dorothy Dobbins as she was crossing the roadway.

Dobbins, a local resident, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment but succumbed to her injuries.

The police statement indicates that Dobbins was in a marked crosswalk at the time of the collision, and a contributing factor appears to have been Smith’s alleged failure to yield the right of way to a pedestrian.

The police report states that Smith showed no signs of impairment at the scene, and as the investigation continues, no charges have been filed in the case.

Smith, a Nashville native, had returned to Music City to perform at the Country Music Association’s CMA Fest.

In a statement to multiple media outlets, an attorney representing Smith said: “His heart goes out to Ms. Dobbins’ family during this incredibly difficult time. Mr. Smith continues to fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation.”

Smith gained recognition with his 2024 debut album “Smoky Mountains,” featuring the popular track “I Hate Alabama,” which earned him a nomination for Best New Male Artist at the 2024 ACM Awards.