David Byrne Announces A New Album And Tour For 2026

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Former Talking Heads co-founder and frontman David Byrne has announced the release of a new solo album alongside a major international tour.

The album, titled “Who Is the Sky?”, is scheduled for release on September 5th by Matador Records. It features production from Grammy-winning Kid Harpoon (known for work with Harry Styles and Miley Cyrus), with its 12 songs arranged by members of New York-based chamber ensemble Ghost Train Orchestra.

This studio release marks Byrne’s first new material since his award-winning “American Utopia” in 2018.

In addition to the album, Byrne has revealed plans for a supporting tour, kicking off on February 12, 2026, at the Tempodrom in Berlin and concluding at Paris’s La Seine Musicale on March 19th. A North American leg will start in September, followed by dates in Australia and New Zealand beginning in January 2026, with details to be announced soon.

For the tour, Byrne will be accompanied by a full touring band of 13 musicians, singers, and dancers, including members from the American Utopia band, all of whom will be mobile throughout the performances.

Europe & United Kingdom Tour Dates: