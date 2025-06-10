Live Nation invests $1B in new venues

(Hypebot) — Live Nation invests $1B in 18 new venues across the U.S. “bringing more big shows to smaller cities.”

Many of the projects have been previously announced. But the collective the investment aligns with President Trump’s call on corporations to invest more in America. Live Nation is battling a federal DoJ lawsuit with the trial set to begin in March.

In the coming months, Live Nation will open doors or break ground on new venues ranging from smaller clubs to large outdoor amphitheaters in communities including:

Allentown, PA

Atlanta, GA

Birmingham, AL

Denver, CO

Indianapolis, IN

Memphis, TN

Milwaukee, WI

Nashville, TN

Orlando, FL

Portland, ME

Portland, OR

Pittsburgh, PA

Raleigh, NC

Richmond, VA

Riverside, MO

Seattle, WA

Shakopee, MN

Virginia Beach, VA

According to Oxford Economics, this $1B capital investment will spur $2.9 billion in total economic impact, including spending on engineering, development, and construction, along with $1.4 billion in annual economic impact for local communities once these venues begin welcoming fans.

“Our mission is simple: help artists deliver more unforgettable live experiences – and in doing so, create jobs, revive cities, and lift up the communities we touch,” said Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino.

“As an American company, we drive impact here at home while also helping elevate and export the very best of what this nation represents: freedom, creativity, grit, and boundless possibility.”

Independent Venues Struggle

Live Nation’s announcement comes 10 days before NIVA (National Independent Venue Association) will release a landmark study on the economic impact and challenges faced by America’s independent live venues.

The survey will be unveiled during its NIVA ”25 conference June 23-25 in Milwaukee. It is expected to show a vibrant but challenged independent sector.

NIVA has been a vocal critic of what it sees as Live Nation and Ticketmaster’s heavy handed use of its dominate power in the marketplace and its impact on independent venues, promoters and festivals.