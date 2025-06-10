Report: Macklemore’s Seattle Residence Hit With Home Invasion

SEATTLE (CelebrityAccess) — The Seattle home of rapper Macklemore was targeted with a home invasion over the weekend, according to the Seattle Times.

According to a police report cited by the Times, a nanny at the home said she had just put two children in her care to bed when she noticed two men entering the residence.

The men then assaulted her with bear spray before helping her to clean the spray from her eyes before asking where valuables in the home were located.

According to Seattle’s King 5 News, the housekeeper was later able to escape her assailants by fleeing through a bathroom.

A separate police report noted that thousands in valuables had been taken from the home, the Times reported.

It is unclear of Macklemore was at the home at the time of the incident, but the home matches a residence on Macklemore’s voting record, the Times said.