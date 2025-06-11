Alltrack Acquires Number13 Music, Launches Neighboring Rights Division

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — AllTrack, the global rights society servicing the indie sector, announced the launch of a neighboring rights division following the acquisition of Number13 Music, the music licensing and rights management firm launched by former ex-SoundExchange executive Wade Metzler.

According to AllTrack, the acquisition includes Number13’s neighboring rights assets with Metzler joining AllTrack to lead the newly launched division.

AllTrack’s neighboring rights services are live and immediately available to the company’s artists and labels clients.

Neighboring rights ensure that artists, producers, and rights holders are compensated whenever their sound recordings are publicly performed. These rights operate in conjunction with traditional copyrights, which protects the public performance of musical compositions.

In the U.S., neighboring rights apply to non-interactive performances, such as those on SiriusXM (satellite radio), digital radio, and streaming services, but not traditional outlets like terrestrial radio and broadcast TV. In most non-US territories, the scope is broader and includes broadcast radio and television, as well as public performances in commercial spaces like bars, restaurants, and hotels.

“The proprietary neighboring rights technology we’ve developed, combined with the acquisition of Number13, has enabled us to expand our services into another royalty stream that our members can collect directly through AllTrack. We’re automatically enriching recording-level metadata, driving efficiencies via modern technology, and managing recording registrations directly with local country CMOs,” explains AllTrack Founder and CEO Hayden Bower. “Neighboring rights are complicated. While many artists manage them through a single neighboring rights CMO, or in limited cases through middlemen and aggregators, these parties may not have the relationships or technological capabilities to manage registrations at a local level, resulting in royalty payments that fall significantly short of their full potential. By optimizing every stream we manage, we help artists and labels capture more revenue, whether they choose a standalone service or our entire all-in-one suite of services.”