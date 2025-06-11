Anthem Music Acquires Marty Robbins’ Catalog

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian independent publisher Anthem Music has announced the acquisition of a song catalog from legendary country and western singer-songwriter Marty Robbins.

Robbins, who died in 1982, helped revitalize western music for new audiences. The acquired catalog includes classics such as “Big Iron,” “El Paso,” and “My Woman, My Woman, My Wife,” which reached No. 1 on the U.S. Country chart and No. 42 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1970.

“Marty Robbins was a towering figure in American music—an artist whose storytelling transcended genre and era. His songs are woven into the fabric of country and western music heritage and continue to influence artists and resonate with fans to this day,” said Jason Klein, CEO of Anthem Music Group.

“We’re honored to see Marty’s music find a new home with Anthem Music Publishing. His songs have stood the test of time, captivating generations with their vivid storytelling and emotional depth. We’re confident that Anthem will not only preserve Marty’s legacy but elevate it—introducing his work to new audiences while honoring the timeless spirit of the originals,” stated the Marty Robbins Estate. “Marty’s music has always belonged to the people, and we believe Anthem shares that same dedication to keeping it alive for generations to come.”

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.