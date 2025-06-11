BMI President & CEO Mike O’Neill Extends His Contract Through 2029

The Board of Directors of U.S. music rights management organization BMI has announced the extension of BMI President & CEO Mike O’Neill’s contract through December 31, 2029.

O’Neill first joined BMI in 1994 as Director, Group and National Accounts after working at CBS-TV Network. He went on to hold a variety of senior roles, including Vice President, Media Licensing and Administration, and Senior Vice President, Sales Administration, Licensing and Repertoire, before eventually being named President & CEO.

“Under Mike O’Neill’s leadership, BMI has grown into the most successful performing rights organization in the business,” said Pete Masucci, Managing Director of New Mountain Capital and Chair of the BMI Board. “With Mike’s ongoing guidance, BMI will continue to deliver on its commitment to modernize its infrastructure, invest in new technology and services, and grow the value of its songwriters’, composers’, and publishers’ music. Our decision to grant this extension demonstrates the confidence we have in Mike and the BMI team as they continue to innovate on behalf of the music creators they represent and ensure their ability to thrive in a changing industry.”