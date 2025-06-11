Brian Wilson, Musical Genius Behind the Beach Boys, Dead at 82

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Brian Wilson, the musician, singer, composer, co-founder, and creative force behind the legendary surf rock band The Beach Boys, has died. He was 82.

His family announced his passing on Wednesday, June 11. A cause of death was not disclosed, though Wilson publicly revealed in 2024 that he had been diagnosed with dementia.

“We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away,” the Wilson family said in a statement. “We are at a loss for words right now. Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world. Love & Mercy.”

A native of Los Angeles, Wilson formed The Beach Boys in 1961 alongside his brothers Dennis and Carl Wilson, cousin Mike Love, and friend Al Jardine. The group was initially called The Pendletones before signing a record deal with Herb Newman and adopting the name that would become iconic: The Beach Boys.

The band quickly became a transformative force in American pop music, bringing California’s sun-soaked surf sound to national prominence with early hits like “Surfin’ Safari,” “Surfin’ U.S.A.,” and “I Get Around,” the latter becoming their first No. 1 single.

As the band’s principal songwriter and producer, Wilson was the driving force behind many of their biggest songs and albums. His ambitious musical vision culminated in Pet Sounds (1966), widely considered one of the most innovative and influential albums in rock history.

However, the pressures of fame, creative disagreements, substance use, and struggles with mental health led Wilson to retreat from the spotlight. He stopped touring with the band in 1964 and gradually became more reclusive.

These challenges contributed to the collapse of Smile, the intended follow-up to Pet Sounds, which was shelved in 1967. Long reputed as one of rock’s great “lost” albums, Wilson finally revisited the material and released Brian Wilson Presents Smile in 2004 to critical acclaim.

In the 1970s and 1980s, Wilson’s life was marked by erratic behavior, addiction, and a controversial relationship with psychologist Dr. Eugene Landy, who was initially hired to treat Wilson in 1975. Landy was dismissed, then rehired in 1983, eventually assuming extensive control over Wilson’s personal, financial, and professional life. A 1991 court ruling ended Landy’s involvement, citing his conduct as unethical and exploitative.

Wilson spent much of the 1990s in legal battles. In 1992, he secured a $10 million out-of-court settlement from Irving Music over publishing rights. In 1994, a jury awarded former bandmate Mike Love $5 million and future royalties after ruling that Love had been denied appropriate credit and compensation for co-authorship of several Beach Boys songs.

Wilson revitalized his career in the 2000s with live performances of Pet Sounds and, later, Brian Wilson Presents Smile, touring internationally to great acclaim. In 2012, he reunited with Love, Jardine, Bruce Johnston, and David Marks for The Beach Boys’ 50th anniversary tour, despite lingering tensions.

Wilson gave his final public performance on July 26, 2022, during a co-headlining tour with Chicago at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan. He canceled subsequent tour dates, citing health concerns.

Wilson and the Beach Boys were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988, and Wilson was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2000.

He received multiple Grammy nominations throughout his career, winning Best Rock Instrumental Performance in 2005 for “Mrs. O’Leary’s Cow” from Brian Wilson Presents Smile.

His other honors include an Ivor Novello Award, a Kennedy Center Honor, and the National Medal of Arts, among others.

Following Wilson’s passing, his friends and colleagues paid tribute to the fallen music legend.

“Brian Wilson, my friend, my classmate, my football teammate, my Beach Boy bandmate and my brother in spirit, I will always feel blessed that you were in our lives for as long as you were. I think the most comforting thought right now is that you are reunited with Carl and Dennis, singing those beautiful harmonies again. You were a humble giant who always made me laugh and we will celebrate your music forever. Brian, I’ll really miss you…still I have the warmth of the sun within me tonight,” Al Jardine.

“Brian Wilson was one of the most talented singer-songwriters in the history of recorded music. Not only did his songs capture the spirit of youth, joy and longing in ways that still inspire millions of fans around the world, his innovative work in the studio transformed the way musicians record even to this day. Brian made an indelible mark, and our thoughts are with his family in this time of loss,” UMG Chairman Sir Lucian Grainge

“Brian Wilson was my friend and my brother in songwriting. We shared a similar sensibility, as evidenced by his 4 over 5 chord under ‘Aaaah!’ in ‘Good Vibrations’ and mine under ‘I’m Into Something Good.’ We once discussed who used it first, and in the end we decided it didn’t matter. The world will miss Brian, but we are so lucky to have his music.” said Carole King, on social media.

“Heard the sad news about Brian today and thought about all the years I’ve been listening to him and admiring his genius. Rest in peace dear Brian.” noted Bob Dylan on social media.