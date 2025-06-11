Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty Of Sexual Assault In New York Trial

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Disgraced movie producer and studio executive Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of sexual assault in New York on Wednesday, following the overturning of a previous conviction in the state in 2024.

Weinstein was found guilty on one count of first-degree sexual assault, acquitted of a second charge, and the jury was unable to reach a verdict on a third.

Weinstein, 73, was originally convicted in New York in 2020 of criminal sexual act and rape, but the verdict was overturned in 2024 after the New York Court of Appeals ruled that evidence had been improperly admitted during the trial.

The case was retried beginning in April 2025, with testimony from more than 30 witnesses, including Weinstein’s three accusers.

Weinstein was also convicted in California in a separate sex crimes trial and is currently serving a 16-year prison sentence there.