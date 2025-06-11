UMG Partners With the Coca-Cola Company To Launch real thing records

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Universal Music Group is teaming up with beverage maker The Coca-Cola Company to launch real thing records (rtr), a brand-new label aimed at fostering the careers of rising artists around the world.

With what it bills as a “genre-agnostic approach,” rtr launches with French-New Zealand artist Max Allais (Better Now Records/Universal Music Germany) and Indian singer-songwriter and producer Aksomaniac (Def Jam Recordings India/Universal Music India) as the first artist signings for the new label.

The development of rtr’s visual identity and approach to storytelling was led by creative director Ibrahem Hasan, with branding by forpeople, and brand world-building and digital experiences brought to life by Explorers Club.

“The Coca-Cola Company has a rich legacy, one of deep human connection and cultural resonance—breaking barriers and bringing people together across borders and generations,” said Joshua Burke, The Coca-Cola Company’s Global Head of Music & Culture. “real thing records. is designed to unlock greater potential for artists, fans, and our brands—where creativity fuels growth, and the combined power of our network and key global music partners create value greater than the sum of its parts. It’s our intention to let artists shine and give them the flexibility to develop their identities with the support of global reach and expertise. It’s a long-term commitment to music—enabling us to reinvest in our programs, champion the next generation of talent, and stay rooted in what matters most: music and fandom.”

“For years, Universal Music Group and The Coca-Cola Company have shared a belief in the power of music to spark connection and shape meaningful experiences,” shared Richard Yaffa, Executive Vice President of Universal Music Group for Brands (UMGB). “With the launch of real thing records., we are taking that vision further – joining forces to build a modern label that champions artistry and amplifies emerging voices on global and local stages, while giving fans the cultural moments they crave. Both companies recognize the long-term value of investing in artistic innovation, and our past work together has consistently demonstrated how music can move people and create lasting impact. The evolution and continued success of our several collaborations stands as a testament to what’s possible when we align creativity with cultural relevance.”