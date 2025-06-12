Annie & The Caldwells Signs With TKA

BOSTON, MA (CelebrityAccess) – Boston based booking boutique The Kurland Agency announced the signing of the family gospel soul group Annie & The Caldwells for bookings in the U.S.

At TKA, Annie & The Caldwells will be repped by veteran talent executive Jack Randall.

The group, which has performed in various configurations for more than two decades, currently includes Annie and her daughters Deborah Caldwell Moore and Anjessica Caldwell and goddaughter Toni Rivers; their eldest son Willie Jr. and Abel Aquirius along with co-founder and guitarist Willie Joe Caldwell

Upcoming performance at Mempho Music Fest Oct. 5, 2025.