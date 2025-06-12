Atlantic Starr Co-Founder Wayne Lewis Dead At 68

(CelebrityAccess) — Wayne Lewis, a founding member, keyboardist and vocalist of the ’80s era R&B group Atlantic Starr has died. He was 68.

His passing was announced by a statement from Atlantic Starr shared on social media, which said that he died on June 5th. A cause of death was not revealed.

“It’s with great sadness we have to post the passing of Wayne Lewis,“ the post said. ”Please keep the family in your prayers and respect there privacy.”

Lewis co-founded the group that would become Atlantic Starr in Greenburgh, New York, with drummer Porter Carroll Jr., bassist Clifford Archer, percussionist and flautist Joseph Phillips, and three brothers: David Lewis (vocals and guitar), Wayne Lewis (keyboards and vocals), and Jonathan Lewis (keyboards and trombone). Guitarist Sheldon Jones and trumpeter Duke Jones were also part of the early lineup but left the band before they started to record.

The group signed with A&M Records and released their self-titled debut album in 1978. They would go on to record hits such as “Secret Lovers”, “Always”, and “Masterpiece.”

The group continued through multiple lineup changes with their most recent album, Metamorphosis, coming in 2017.