Chicago’s Writers Theatre Signs With True Tickets

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — Digital ticketing company True Tickets has announced its entry into the Chicago market through a partnership with one of the Midwest’s leading regional cultural institutions, Writers Theatre.

Founded in 1992, Writers Theatre has produced more than 140 productions, ranging from reinterpretations of classics to the debut of brand-new works.

Now, under the leadership of Artistic Director Braden Abraham and Executive Director Kathryn M. Lipuma, the theater is preparing to launch its 32nd season with the addition of digital ticketing services from True Tickets.

“We are excited to introduce True Tickets as our official digital ticket delivery partner,” said Michael Porto, Director of Marketing & Communications at Writers Theatre. “This partnership aligns with our mission to provide an exceptional experience for our patrons. True Tickets’ technology ensures a seamless and secure ticketing process, allowing us to focus on what we do best—bringing powerful stories to life on stage.”

“We are honored to join forces with Writers Theatre, our first client in Chicago. Our solution will enhance the theater-going experience for Writers Theatre’s diverse and dedicated audience, ensuring efficiency and security for every ticket holder,” added Ken Lesnik, Head of Business Development at True Tickets.