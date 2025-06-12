LE SSERAFIM Announce North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — K-pop quintet LE SSERAFIM announced plans for their first-ever North American tour with plans to hit eight markets in the U.S. in September.

The 2025 LE SSERAFIM ‘EASY CRAZY HOT’ tour is scheduled to get underway at the Prudential Center in Newark on September 3rd with additional shows scheduled for Chicago, Dalls, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Las Vegas, and Mexico City.

This North American leg is part of LE SSERAFIM’s first world tour ‘EASY CRAZY HOT’ in support of the finale to their album trilogy, Easy, Crazy, and Hot.

The tour kicked off in Incheon, South Korea in April LE SSERAFIM is in the midst of the Japanese leg of the tour, which closes out with two final shows in Saitama on June 14 and 15. They are also scheduled to hit other markets in Asia this summer, including Thailand, Singapore, Taipei, and Hong Kong.

‘2025 LE SSERAFIM TOUR ‘EASY CRAZY HOT’ IN NORTH AMERICA’ TOUR DATES:

Wed Sep 3 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Fri Sep 5 – Chicago, IL – Wintrust Arena

Mon Sep 8 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Center

Fri Sep 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Sun Sep 14 – San Francisco, CA – The Theater at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Wed Sep 17 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Sep 20 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Arena

Tue Sep 23 – Mexico City, MX – Arena CDMX