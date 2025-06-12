RockForce Opens A Nashville Office, Announces The Hire Of Jeremy Young As EVP

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — RockForce, a leading manpower and production supplier for the entertainment industry, has announced the opening of a new office in Nashville.

The Nashville location will serve as a base for company leadership and operations, housing Executive Vice President of Business Development Jeremy Young, a soon-to-be-named Vice President of Operations, and teams from RockForce subsidiaries The Production Collective and Collective Payroll.

“As we continue to grow our national footprint, having a dedicated team in Nashville enhances our ability to serve clients with speed, flexibility, and deep market knowledge,” said Bob McClintock, CEO of RockForce. “Jeremy’s leadership, along with our expanded local presence, positions us to build even stronger partnerships across the live entertainment community.”

Young brings nearly 30 years of industry experience, including roles in artist management, touring, production, and commercial strategy. He began his career with SFX/Clear Channel and later toured with artists including Maroon 5, Gavin DeGraw, and the All-American Rejects. He went on to manage DeGraw’s career through Vector Management/Live Nation before leading national sales at CAPS/Cast & Crew. He joined RockForce earlier this year.

“RockForce is experiencing meaningful and sustainable growth, and I’m thrilled to be part of it,” said Young. “I’ve seen firsthand how essential great crews and smart planning are to every successful show. The RockForce team shares that same commitment to excellence, and I’m excited to help drive our next chapter.”