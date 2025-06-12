The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Record Producer Fred Mollin

Fred Mollin has a new book, “Unplugged: Stories and Secrets from a Life of Making Records, Scoring Film, and Working with the Legends of Music.”
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/fred-mollin/id1316200737?i=1000712571474
https://open.spotify.com/episode/5egJAf4YslS2HrgxCTwsc8?si=OeoCtJptRomvjYQaPxw1DA
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/fred-mollin-280683637/
https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/183387c9-112a-48ca-96e9-3cdaa4107a16/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-fred-mollin