The Evenko Foundation Donates $30,000 In Instruments To Quebec City’s l’école primaire L’Apprenti-Sage

MONTREAL (CelebrityAccess) — The Evenko Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Montreal-based event promoter Evenko, announced a donation of $30,000 in musical instruments to l’école primaire L’Apprenti-Sage in Québec City on Monday, June 16.

The Evenko Foundation’s La tournée des dons, is designed to donate musical instruments to teachers, schools, and community organizations, with the goal of making music education more accessible—especially to children from under-resourced or underserved backgrounds.

The announcement will take place in the school gym, with over 300 music students from grades 3 through 6 and as part of the event, Pierre-Yves Lord will appear as a special guest.

The école primaire L’Apprenti-Sage serves students with a wide range of profiles and needs. The school offers specialized classrooms for students requiring educational adaptations, a class for newly arrived students, and regular classes from preschool through grade 6.

According to the Evenko Foundation, the donation is intended to address the current state of the school’s instruments, which show significant wear and tear and impacts student’s ability to create music.

The donated instrument list includes:

• 2 bass xylophones

• 2 CB glockenspiels

• 1 bar on stand2 drums

• 1 bongo

• 1 multi-pad

• 1 electro-acoustic guitar

• 3 chromatic add-ons for xylophones

• 3 metallophones

• 1 set of handbells

• 8 Alto xylophones

• 10 soprano xylophones

• 3 alto glockenspiels

• 3 soprano glockenspiels

• various other accessories