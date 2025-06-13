Billy Jones, Owner And Music Director Of New York’s Baby’s All Right, Dead at 45

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Billy Jones, the owner and music director of the the Brooklyn concert venue Baby’s All Right and a longtime fixture of New York’s music scene, died on June 5th. He was 45.

Brooklyn Vegan reported that Jones died after he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer.

Jones was best known as the owner and music director of Baby’s All Right, a Brooklyn concert venue and eatery but recently partnered with Knitting Factory to open Club 101 in New York’s East Village.

He also did stints as talent buyer at the FIGat7th Downtown Festival as well as Piano’s NYC, New Amsterdam Presents and the famed Village concert venue Sin-é in its third incarnation at 150 Attorney Street on Manhattan’s Lower East Side.